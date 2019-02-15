Filed Under:Assault, DFW News, fight, Forney, Forney Mayor Rick Wilson


FORNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Forney Mayor Rick Wilson faces assault charges after claims he pushed a fellow city council member.

Forney Mayor Rick Wilson staff photo 2015 (photo courtesy: cityofforney.org)

A report from inforney.com says Wilson shoved council member Shaun Meyers during a closed-door executive session earlier this month.

Wilson issued a statement to inforney.com about the discussion during that meeting.

But he didn’t mention the alleged assault and said he would issue a complaint to the Kaufman County District Attorney and Texas Attorney General.

 

