FORNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Forney Mayor Rick Wilson faces assault charges after claims he pushed a fellow city council member.
A report from inforney.com says Wilson shoved council member Shaun Meyers during a closed-door executive session earlier this month.
Wilson issued a statement to inforney.com about the discussion during that meeting.
But he didn’t mention the alleged assault and said he would issue a complaint to the Kaufman County District Attorney and Texas Attorney General.