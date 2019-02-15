



– John Peter Smith Hospital on Friday responded to elevator safety concerns after a nurse was seriously injured in an elevator there in January.

On Thursday, a CBS 11 investigation revealed at least 51 times in the past year when people were trapped in elevators at JPS Hospital.

JPS did not take responsibility for the elevators, instead blaming multiple malfunctions on the elevator company, Thyssenkrupp.

“The one thing we are not is elevator experts. We do trauma care, We do trauma care to cancer care to clinic care. We are not elevator experts,” said Robert Earley, President and CEO of JPS Hospital. “We hire elevator experts and we thought we had elevator experts… We’ve got a contract that clearly spells out what elevator companies are supposed to do to help with the safety and security of everybody who works here.”

Carren Stratford is still alive after being crushed between the 10th and 11 floors by an elevator at JPS on January 20.

JPS Hospital says the nurse was stepping onto elevator 29 when it started moving before she was completely inside it.

She’s been in ICU at JPS Hospital since then suffering brain damage, seizures, internal injuries and undergoing multiple surgeries.

What happened to Stratford isn’t an isolated incident.

There have been other injuries and many other problems with the elevators.

The CBS 11 investigation of public records show elevator 29 trapped people at least five other times in the past year.

Service records note it was inspected for several days in May and August of 2018.

Aside from elevator 29, other elevators at JPS we’re riddled with problems from violently shaking, to doors opening while the elevators were moving.

CBS 11 asked Earley to tell the public what JPS has done to make the elevators safer.

He said it was up to the elevator company, Thyssenkrupp.