DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A person suspected of drunk driving has been arrested after a crash on the Dallas North Tollway that killed a man who was helping a driver on the road early Friday morning.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at around 2:30 a.m. on the tollway near Forest Lane.

According to the investigation, a Jeep Wrangler was going north on the tollway when it lost control for an unknown reason and hit a concrete barrier. It became disabled in the right lane of the road. A black Nissan then appeared to have stopped to help the driver of the Jeep. Two people from the Nissan went outside to help.

Authorities said a white Subaru was driving in the right lane and did not move to avoid the Jeep. It then crashed into the Jeep, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

One of the men from the Nissan who went out to help died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Jeep was also transported for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the Subaru was not seriously injured and was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.