MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police are looking for three men who broke into a home, tied up a family, but left without what they apparently came for.

The home invasion robbery happened Thursday in the 1500 block of Uvalde Street around 8:30 p.m.

The suspects, armed and wearing masks, removed a large safe from the home to the front yard, but were unable to load it into their car.

The men ultimately left it in the yard and took off.

Police released images of the vehicle, a 2015-2019 dark Chrysler 200 with “very distinct damage to the passenger side.”

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336