Lewisville police (CBS11)

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A store clerk at a gas station in Lewisville was shot and killed during what appeared to be a robbery early Friday morning, police say.

Officers responded to the Valero gas station at 300 East Corporate Drive just before 12:30 a.m. after a customer called them about the shooting.

According to police, the customer walked into the store as two male suspects were leaving the building. The customer found the store clerk lying on the floor after being shot.

The clerk was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. She has not yet been identified, but police say she was a resident of Carrollton.

