GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – The victim in the shooting at a shopping in center in Garland was identified Friday, police say.

Garland police arrived to a shopping center in the 1400 block of West Kingsley Road Wednesday around 10 p.m.

Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A medical examiner identified the man as 46-year-old Moises De Jesus Aguilera.

Police said they’re still investigating.

If anyone has information on the shooting, police ask that the Garland Police Department is contacted at 972-485-4840. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or grand jury indictment.