  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Atmos, Atmos Energy, Coryell Memorial Healthcare System, Coryell Memorial Hospital, dfw, explosion, Gatesville, hospital, lawsuit, Lochridge Priest Inc., natural gas explosion, natural gas leak, Texas


GATESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A worker severely burned in a 2018 deadly natural gas explosion at a hospital in Central Texas has sued a Dallas-based utility seeking more than $1 million.

Matt Aaron of Oglesby alleges Atmos Energy Corporation failed to maintain its natural gas system and include a “rotten egg” odor to alert of possible leaks.

Three people were killed and 13 hurt in the June 26 accident during construction at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, about 40 miles west of Waco. All of the dead and injured were construction workers. There were no doctors or patients injured in the explosion.

hospital explosion in Gatesville (credit: Cody Self)

Investigators in November concluded natural gas flowed from disconnected lines into a boiler room. Wednesday’s lawsuit says Aaron, employed by Lochridge Priest Inc., was nearby. Officials aren’t sure what ignited the gas.

Atmos on Thursday repeated earlier findings that no leaks were found in its natural gas system and odorant levels complied with regulations.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s