FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A person died in a shooting on North Beach Street in Fort Worth Saturday evening, police say.

The shooting happened on the 8600 block of North Beach Street around 5:30 p.m.

Police said they found two individuals had been shot by an unknown subject. Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of the victims died moments later at a local hospital.

Neighbors, who didn’t want to go on camera, said they heard gunfire and saw a car, riddled with bullet holes, speed off.

Officers combed the neighborhood for evidence, placing orange cones to mark shell casings.

A resident said he found fresh bullet holes in his fence.

There was also a second scene across from some businesses and near an apartment complex.

“What I heard was pop pop pop earlier,” said Michael Kearney. “Around five or six o’clock. It’s scary. Very scary. I don’t feel safe at night now.”

Police aren’t releasing any more details about their investigation at the moment.