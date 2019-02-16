FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A person died in a shooting on North Beach Street in Fort Worth Saturday evening, police say.
The shooting happened on the 8600 block of North Beach Street around 5:30 p.m.
Police said they found two individuals had been shot by an unknown subject. Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of the victims died moments later at a local hospital.
Neighbors, who didn’t want to go on camera, said they heard gunfire and saw a car, riddled with bullet holes, speed off.
Officers combed the neighborhood for evidence, placing orange cones to mark shell casings.
A resident said he found fresh bullet holes in his fence.
There was also a second scene across from some businesses and near an apartment complex.
“What I heard was pop pop pop earlier,” said Michael Kearney. “Around five or six o’clock. It’s scary. Very scary. I don’t feel safe at night now.”
Police aren’t releasing any more details about their investigation at the moment.