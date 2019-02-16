DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The victim of fatal crash on Highway 377 in south Denton was identified. The other driver was charged with Intoxication Manslaughter, police say.

Denton police arrived in the 3300 block of Fort Worth Drive on Feb. 7 around 1:20 a.m.

Police found two vehicles had crashed. They said both drivers were rushed to a local hospital.

One of the drivers suffered more serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a few moments after.

A Tarrant County medical examiner identified the man as 54-year-old Gene Housley.

Traffic Unit Crash Investigators said a gray Nissan Titan was traveling southbound on Fort Worth Drive and drove into a grass ditch. The driver tried to get back on the road but he lost control and slid through the ditch. The pickup truck crossed into the northbound lane and hit a silver Mazda on its driver’s side.

Police charged the driver of the Titan, 29-year-old Austin Shadle, with Intoxication Manslaughter.