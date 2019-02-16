MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite police are looking for three masked men who broke into a home and tied up a family on Valentine’s Day.

Police said the crime happened in the 1500 block of Uvalde Street.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information on the men who came out with a large safe, but left it behind.

Police released images of a dark-colored Chrysler 200 with a “very distinct damage to the passenger side.”

Police said the masked home invaders tied up the family around 8:30 p.m. and tried to take off with a safe.

They abandoned it in the yard when it would not fit in the car.

A woman said she’s now feeling on edge.

“It makes me really scared, said Jeannette Hernandez. “I get home from school late. I take night classes. I get home when it’s already dark. I pretty much spring to the door now…any moment they can sneak up on you. It’s a scary thought.”

Several neighbors said they believe the house has been robbed before.

Police couldn’t confirm that because of the ongoing investigation.