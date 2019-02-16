Comments
Belongings stolen
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Two suspects were charged Friday morning in a burglary in Arlington, police say.
Police arrived in the 500 block of Country Wood Court and found two male suspects had forced entry into a home, stealing jewelry and personal belongings.
Police surrounded the home after a neighbor reported the offense.
The suspects came out of the house and tried to run, but officers caught them.
One suspect took out a replica pellet gun and threw it while an officer reached to handcuff him.
Both suspects were charged with burglary of habitation.