DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance and a truck crashed at the intersection of 1st and Exposition Avenues in Deep Ellum Sunday evening.

The ambulance was heading to the hospital with a patient so another rescue unit had to finish transporting the patient.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Medics and an intern were also taken to the hospital for precaution, but they are expected to be in good conditions.