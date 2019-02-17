Filed Under:Brianna Noel James, Car Crash, Crime, DFW News, dwi, Hit and Run, Injured Officer, Irving

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – An Irving police officer was responding to a hit-and-run accident Sunday morning when a drunk driver crashed into her squad car.

Irving police squad car involved in crash. (Photo credit: Irving Police Department)

Brianna Noel James was arrested for Drinking While Driving and taken to Irving Jail.

The officer was blocking the left southbound lane of Loop 12 near Grauwyler Road around 1:30 a.m. while a tow truck was loading a vehicle that was in the roadway, involved in the hit-and-run accident.

The officer suffered minor injuries who was sitting inside the car. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

