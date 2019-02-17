LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A vigil was held Sunday for the store clerk that was murdered while on the job Friday night.

Ashraf Lakhani’s two sons were emotional seeing the crowd at a candlelight vigil for their mom. It took place outside the Lewisville Valero off East Corporate Drive where she worked.

“Who’d guess that she made such a big mark before going back upstairs right,” said Karim Charania, her son. “Every one of y’all here brightened up her day. What brought her joy was just seeing somebody smile.”

Karim said during her spare time, his mother enjoyed catching up with her customers, enjoying her new husband and going to church. She would give rides home from church to those who don’t have cars.

“She was funny and caring and if you didn’t have it all, you know she would help you out,” said Reese Crowe, one of Lakhani’s loyal customers. “She didn’t deserve what happened to her.”

Lakhani was working the overnight shift Friday.

Police said just after midnight, two men with a handgun walked into the Valero demanding money.

Immediately, they started shooting. Lakhani handed over what was in the register, but was still shot and killed.

Her sons are hoping arrests are made soon.

“We don’t want to lose more beautiful souls just like Ashraf,” said Nehal Charania, Lakhani’s other son. “We really, really would love if everyone appreciates their loved ones and values their time with their family and their parents. Nobody needs to go through this or at all suffer in any way like my mom did.”

Lakhani’s funeral is set for Monday. It will take place at the Hughes Family Tribute Center at 3:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend.