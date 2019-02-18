Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, dfw, Fatal Shooting, greenville, gunman killed, gunshots, hunt county, Police Standoff, son shot, standoff, SWAT, Texas

GREENVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after a deadly shooting and hours-long standoff in Hunt County.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in Greenville, where police responded to a report of shots fired at a home on Walnut Street.

When officers arrived they found a man injured with a believed gunshot wound. He was taken to Hunt Regional Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.

Officers say the suspected gunman holed up inside a house on Walnut and refused to come out. It was after a nearly seven-hour standoff with local police and SWAT that the man, who has not been identified, finally surrendered.

A longtime friend of the suspected shooter told CBS 11 News that the victim was the gunman’s son.

“He was a pretty good guy. I mean, I seen [sic] him a couple days ago at the store. I usually see him around all the time,” said Tony Johnson. “I call him ‘nephew’ because I know that… he’s, he was a pretty good guy.”

Police continue to investigate this shooting and are expected to released more information later today.

Greenville is about 50 miles northeast of Dallas.

