



– Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed customers and employees at a Waffle House restaurant in Bedford.

The robbers barged into the Waffle House in the 3700 block of Cheek Sparger Road in the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 5.

After the suspects both walked in with guns drawn, one robber demanded that the customers inside go to the back of the restaurant. Once there the man took their cell phones and wallets.

The other suspect had remained in the front of the restaurant to get money from the cash register. At some point both men tried to get into the company safe, but were unsuccessful.

Witnesses told police that the suspects were laughing during the robbery and “insinuated that they would not hurt the victims.”

Both men ran from the restaurant on foot — one going south, the other going north. Police later found some of the stolen cell phones in the 2000 block of North Industrial Boulevard.

One suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, who at the time of the robbery was wearing a gray-colored hoodie, dark pants, gloves and had a black cloth over his face.

The second suspect is also described as a black male in his early 20s, who the morning of the crime was wearing a green jacket with dark pants, gloves and also had a black cloth over his face. This suspect also had a tan backpack over his shoulders.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the masked gunmen is asked to contact Bedford police at 817-952-2127 or call the Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County hotline at 817-916-4312 or send them a tip online.