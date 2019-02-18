CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cedar Hill Police Department has a new leader.

City Manager Greg Porter has appointed Ely Reyes Chief of Police.

Reyes is currently Assistant Chief of Police of the Austin Police Department, where he has served in multiple capacities for more than 20 years, the Cedar Hill Police Department said in a news release Monday.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected to serve as the Chief of Police for the Cedar Hill Police Department,” said Reyes. “The Department consists of dedicated men and women who proudly serve their community and have built a reputation of trust and respect with the community. My goal will be to build upon those relationships and continue on the path of making Cedar Hill one of the safest cities in the region.”

Over the course of his career in the Austin Police Department, Reyes has served in many facets of police work, including patrol, community engagement and partnerships, criminal investigations, traffic operations, communications, fleet and facility services, internal affairs, and training.

“Chief Reyes is an experienced and innovative leader with a demonstrated passion for the well-being of families, community policing, and neighborhood engagement.” said Porter. “Those qualities make him an ideal fit to steward our special community and to lead our innovative and high performing Cedar Hill Police Department, and I am excited to have him join our team.”

Reyes earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Texas State University and is a graduate of the Certified Public Manager Program, the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT) Leadership

Command College, and the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP) at Boston University. Prior to his law enforcement career, Reyes served in the U.S. Army for 6 years with overseas tours in Panama, South Korea, and Cuba.

Reyes is expected to begin his duties as Police Chief for Cedar Hill on April 1.