



– Grand Prairie Police officers found much more than marijuana when they thought they smelled it during a traffic stop Monday in the 2500 block of East Main Street.

The driver, who was pulled over for a traffic violation, had marijuana, cocaine and several firearms in his vehicle.

He also had a warrant from another city for family violence and officers arrested him.

Police Chief Steve Dye said on Twitter, “More great work by @ GrandPrairiePD Officers. All started when odor of marijuana was detected. Driver arrested for a family violence warrant & in possess. of cocaine, marijuana, & several firearms. Typical marijuana arrest, which usually involves much more than marijuana!”

Police have not yet provided a mug shot or said who the suspect is.