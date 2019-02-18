  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Police officers found much more than marijuana when they thought they smelled it during a traffic stop Monday in the 2500 block of East Main Street.

The driver, who was pulled over for a traffic violation, had marijuana, cocaine and several firearms in his vehicle.

drugs and guns confiscated during traffic stop (Grand Prairie Police)

He also had a warrant from another city for family violence and officers arrested him.

Police Chief Steve Dye said on Twitter, “More great work by Officers. All started when odor of marijuana was detected. Driver arrested for a family violence warrant & in possess. of cocaine, marijuana, & several firearms. Typical marijuana arrest, which usually involves much more than marijuana!”

Police have not yet provided a mug shot or said who the suspect is.

