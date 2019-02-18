Comments
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Police officers found much more than marijuana when they thought they smelled it during a traffic stop Monday in the 2500 block of East Main Street.
The driver, who was pulled over for a traffic violation, had marijuana, cocaine and several firearms in his vehicle.
He also had a warrant from another city for family violence and officers arrested him.
@GrandPrairiePD Officers. All started when odor of marijuana was detected. Driver arrested for a family violence warrant & in possess. of cocaine, marijuana, & several firearms. Typical marijuana arrest, which usually involves much more than marijuana!”
Police have not yet provided a mug shot or said who the suspect is.