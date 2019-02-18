CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – With it likely being his last appearance as an NBA All-Star, Dallas Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki made sure to go out in style during his short stint on the court.

The 14-time All-Star was met with a roaring cheer as he checked into the game on Sunday towards the end of the first quarter. With a little over 30 seconds left in the quarter, Nowitzki drained in a 3-pointer.

He wasn’t done, though.

The 7-foot German splashed in a perfect shot from way beyond the 3-point line with about three seconds left in the game to energize his team. His team, Team Giannis, could be seen jumping from their seats on the bench in reaction to his shot.

In the second quarter, Nowitzki made this third 3-pointer to make him a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc. He soon checked out after that and didn’t return the rest of the game.

Nowitzki and Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade — both were made honorary all-stars — were honored at the end of the third quarter at midcourt with commemorative jerseys.

“Thank you to the commissioner and the NBA for allowing us to both be on this stage again,” said Nowitzki.

Nowitzki has not officially said that this season is his last, but teams and fans around the country have treated it that way during the regular season. At away games, he’s given standing ovations when he checks into games, and NBA players have been seen finding the 21-year veteran after games to get autographs.

Nowitzki also participated in the 3-Point Contest on Saturday night where he finished with 17 points and in sixth place out of 10 players.

Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis 178-164 with the Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant winning MVP of the game.