



Southwest said Monday, 40 aircraft have been taken out of service temporarily to get them fixed.

The Dallas-based airline said it normally expects up to 20 out of service aircraft.

Southwest said most of the 100 flight cancellations over the weekend involved the weather and that less than 20 flights were cancelled Sunday because of maintenance.

On Monday, Southwest cancelled 80 flights mostly for repositioning it’s aircraft due to Sunday’s weather.

Last week the airline called for “all hands on deck” to help minimize the impact of passenger travel.

In a statement released Monday, the airline said, “We continue to require all hands on deck to address maintenance items so that we may promptly return aircraft to service. At the same time, our operational planners are actively working in the background to minimize the impact to our Customers.”