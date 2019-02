NEWARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital with burns to her lower legs after a mobile home fire Monday in Newark, Texas.

She also suffered smoke inhalation.

A firefighter, who was also battling a case of the flu, was also taken to the hospital after fighting the fire.

Red Cross arrived to help the displaced family.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Newark is approximately 50 miles northwest of Dallas and is in Tarrant and Wise Counties.