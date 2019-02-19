MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police have arrested a man and charged him with capital murder after a deadly shooting Monday around 10:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Parkside Drive.

Nathan Anthony Barrientos, 22, of Balch Springs, is charged in the death of Edgar Murillo, 32, of Dallas.

When officers got to the scene after multiple 911 calls about a shooting, they found Murillo sitting in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Murillo was rushed by ambulance to a Dallas hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers arrested Barrientos at an apartment he was seen entering immediately after the shooting.

Barrientos’ bond has been set at $100,000.

Police have not released details on a possible motive or how the two men knew each other.