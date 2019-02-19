  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:capital murder, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Homicide, homicide suspect, Mesquite Police, Nathan Anthony Barrientos

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police have arrested a man and charged him with capital murder after a deadly shooting Monday around 10:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Parkside Drive.

Nathan Anthony Barrientos, 22, of Balch Springs, is charged in the death of Edgar Murillo, 32, of Dallas.

Nathan Anthony Barrientos

When officers got to the scene after multiple 911 calls about a shooting, they found Murillo sitting in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Murillo was rushed by ambulance to a Dallas hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers arrested  Barrientos at an apartment he was seen entering immediately after the shooting.

Barrientos’ bond has been set at $100,000.

Police have not released details on a possible motive or how the two men knew each other.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s