



(WBZ/CBS Local) – Could you be exposed to pollution in your own home?

Researchers at the University of Colorado say cooking, cleaning, and other household activities generate levels of pollution in the average home similar to that of a polluted major city.

Shampoos, perfumes, and cleaning products produce airborne chemicals in our houses but at higher concentrations than previously thought.

Using special sensors and monitors, researchers measured the indoor air quality of a 1,200-square-foot manufactured home. Over a month, they performed various household activities, including cooking a full Thanksgiving dinner.

While the full results are still pending, they say that basic tasks like boiling water over a stove top flame or even making toast raised pollution levels inside the home and suggest that homes should be well ventilated while cleaning and cooking.

However, they also say that airborne chemicals and pollutants in our homes don’t stay there for long but escape outside and collectively contribute to poor air quality more than cars and trucks and deserve more focus as we try protect the environment.