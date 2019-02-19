



Del and Betty Lou Sergent died despite the brave effort by their family next door to save them.

By the time neighbors noticed smoke and flames coming from this house on Maple Street, the fast spreading fire blocked any hope of saving 86-year-old Del and 88-year-old Betty Lou Sergent.

“It’s horrible,” said neighbor Loretta Kleinman. “They’re very, very nice people very quiet… You know… didn’t bother nobody.”

Relatives say the Sergent’s had lived in the home since 1963 and had been married for 60 years.

They were active in their Farmersville church with four children, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren left behind.

The Collin County Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause.

The victim’s family told CBS 11 they believe it was caused by something electrical but with so much damage it may be impossible to ever know for sure.