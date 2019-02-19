PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators will soon be back at a Plano home where one person died in a fire Monday night.

Plano police kept the cul-de-sac on Gettysburg Circle blocked off with caution tape, hours after the blaze was extinguished.

Firefighters first got the call about the house fire around 10:30 p.m.

When the crews arrived neighbors immediately told them that they’d heard several explosions and thought someone inside the house needed to be rescued. After crews got the flames under control they found the body of the resident in the backyard.

Police say the victim, a man in his 60s, may have had health issues and used oxygen for breathing assistance. Officers say that may be the explosions that neighbors heard.

Officials say it appears the man tried to escape the flames and made it outside, but not before being severely burned.

In all, it took a total of 49 firefighters about half an hour to put the blaze out.

The fire marshal will be looking into exactly what sparked the fire but police say it appears to be accidental in nature.