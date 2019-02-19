



On rainy, stormy days like Tuesday, homeowners may be thinking about those streets in their neighborhood that tend to flood.

The City of Fort Worth now has a real-time flood watch website so residents can see how flooded streets are before they decide to hit the road.

The website has been up for about a month.

Sensors on the ground send real-time updates for live flooding information at your finger tips.

Fifty-two points across Fort Worth are monitored for rising water.

Green dots for flooding potential, yellow for caution for flooding and red for a dangerous area you should absolutely avoid.

“So before you go leave your house, you can go and know if the road near your house is over topped with water or is about to be,” said Jennifer Dyke with the City of Fort Worth.

The website was already in the works, but prior to flooding in September, when three people died in Fort Worth because of flash flooding.

Eighteen-year-old Jessica Romero and her 2-year-old daughter died after her car stalled near East Loop 820 and Wilbarger Street.

Waves from passing cars pushed Romeo’s car off into a culvert.

The intersection where she died is not among those listed in the website.

The city says it’s not among the places in the cities most prone to flooding.

“We really were trying to identify the most hazardous that had the most potential risk to life safety,” said Dyke.

“It’s more convenient than getting stuck in traffic if there is bad weather and flooding,” said Fort Worth resident Kelsey Westman.

“Honestly, I probably would never look at it,” said Fort Worth resident Cody Hoggard.

Almost all the areas being monitored already have signals with flashing lights to warn drivers of flooding, but the city says it wanted to have an extra warning since those lights sometimes go out.