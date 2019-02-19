MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney firefighter has been terminated from his job after he was arrested for sexual assault of a child.

In a statement, McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner told CBS 11: “Chad E. Watson was terminated from the McKinney Fire Department today. He will be going through his legal due process in the courts. As a Fire Department, safety and maintaining the public trust is of utmost importance and we take these matters very seriously.”

On Monday, Watson was suspended without pay, according to a statement from the city, amid the allegations of sexual assault.

The 38-year-old was honored two years ago with the Chief’s Award at the 2017 McKinney firefighters banquet.

He was arrested by the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.