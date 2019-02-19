



Officials have identified a woman’s body found inside a red car submerged in a lake in Henderson County, southeast of Dallas.

Brenda Lizbeth Montanez-Perez, 25, from Irving, was reported missing January 27.

Rescue crews found her 2011 Mazda 3 in the Cedar Creek Reservoir on Friday, according to the Log Cabin Police Department. It was in about 15 feet of water, about 75 yards from a boat ramp.

Montanez-Perez’s body was transported to American Forensics in Mesquite for autopsy.

According to the medical examiner, there is no evidence of trauma or foul play. However, the cause of death is undetermined at this time, awaiting toxicology report.