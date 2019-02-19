WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
Filed Under:Beto O'Rourke, democrat, DFW News, Oprah, Politics, President, Republican, Texas Candidate

EL PASO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Beto O’Rourke says he hasn’t ruled out being a 2020 vice presidential candidate, even as he plans to decide in the next 10 days if he’ll seek the presidency himself.

Answering a question in Spanish about possibly being another candidate’s running mate after an El Paso event Tuesday, the former Texas congressman answered in Spanish: “I’m going to consider every way to serve this country. And, yes, that will include anything.”

O’Rourke, who became a political star by nearly upsetting Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November, said in English that he may yet opt to challenge Texas’ other Republican U.S. senator, John Cornyn, in 2020.

He says, “I’m trying to figure out how I can best serve this country” and “It may involve running for the presidency, it may involve something else.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s