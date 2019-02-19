Filed Under:Athletic director, Board of Trustees, DFW News, head football coach, Plano ISD, Plano West Senior High School, Tyler Soukup

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tyler Soukup was hired as Plano West Senior High School’s new athletic director and head football coach during a Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday,

Coach Soukup, who will start his new position Wednesday, February 20, spent more than six years at Hebron High School as run game coordinator, offensive line coach and more recently, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Plano ISD said in a news release.

Tyler Soukup – Plano West Senior High AD and football coach (Plano ISD)

Previously, he coached and taught at Richland High School for seven years.

During his time at Hebron, the teams earned six trips to the playoffs including Bi-District, Area and Regional rounds. His Richland teams reached playoffs twice.

Coach Soukup earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in History from Kansas State University, where he also served as undergraduate assistant coach from 2002-2004, during which time the team won the Holiday Bowl (2002), became Big 12 Champions (2003) and played in the Fiesta Bowl (2004).

Plano West Principal Janis Williams, Plano ISD Athletic Director Gerald Brence, Plano West Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Tyler Soukup and Plano West Associate Principal Randy Hayes at tonight’s school board meeting. (Plano ISD)

“We are excited that our long and extensive search yielded such a capable, passionate and dedicated leader,” said Plano ISD Athletic Director Gerald Brence. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Tyler Soukup to the Plano ISD coaching team and the Plano West football program.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s