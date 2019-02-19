PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tyler Soukup was hired as Plano West Senior High School’s new athletic director and head football coach during a Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday,

Coach Soukup, who will start his new position Wednesday, February 20, spent more than six years at Hebron High School as run game coordinator, offensive line coach and more recently, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Plano ISD said in a news release.

Previously, he coached and taught at Richland High School for seven years.

During his time at Hebron, the teams earned six trips to the playoffs including Bi-District, Area and Regional rounds. His Richland teams reached playoffs twice.

Coach Soukup earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in History from Kansas State University, where he also served as undergraduate assistant coach from 2002-2004, during which time the team won the Holiday Bowl (2002), became Big 12 Champions (2003) and played in the Fiesta Bowl (2004).

“We are excited that our long and extensive search yielded such a capable, passionate and dedicated leader,” said Plano ISD Athletic Director Gerald Brence. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Tyler Soukup to the Plano ISD coaching team and the Plano West football program.”