DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old’s quest for a sweet selfie landed him in the hospital recovering from multiple broken bones and a punctured lung.

Triston Bailey and his friends decided they wanted to climb the Margaret McDermott Bridge to snap a photo with the Dallas skyline in the background.

But Bailey slipped, plummeting 50 feet… his body hitting so hard it left an imprint in the ground.

“I could have easily passed away that night. I could have easily been gone. If it was just one more rotation I could not be here,” said Bailey, who has spent the last four months recovering.

Doctors who treated Bailey said they’re seeing more and more people with selfie-related injuries.

“It’s amazing that he didn’t snap his neck. It’s amazing that he’s not a paraplegic – or broke his neck,” said Methodist Health System Chief of Trauma, Dr. J Darryl Amos. “It’s truly miraculous.”

A new study from researchers associated with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences found more than 250 people worldwide have died taking selfies in the last six years. Doctors warn no amount of “likes” is worth the risk.

“I broke my pelvis, I had a rib fracture, a punctured lung, I broke my face a whole bunch and I had lacerations on my spleen,” said Bailey.

Bailey is expected to make a full recovery and hopes his story will stop others from attempting dangerous selfies.