Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and amateur Tony Romo plays his shot from the first tee during round one of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on March 26, 2018 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is competing even during his offseason of calling games for the NFL on CBS.

It was announced Tuesday that Romo will be taking part in the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in Dallas this May. The annual tournament takes place at the Trinity Forest Golf Club.

The color analyst will compete as an amateur through a sponsor’s exemption during the week of May 6 through May 12.

This will be Romo’s second time playing in a PGA Tour tournament after his debut in last year’s Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

“Golf is one of my greatest passions outside my family and football, and I am honored to have the opportunity to compete amongst the pros again in this year’s AT&T Byron Nelson,” Romo said.

Aaron Wise, who won last year’s Byron Nelson, will be looking to defend his title this year at the Trinity Forest Golf Club. Local favorite Jordan Spieth will also be competing in the tournament.

The Byron Nelson is a yearly tournament that raises money for the Momentous Institute, which looks to assist children with social emotional health.