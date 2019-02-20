Filed Under:Baby, Capt. Robert Enmon, Child abuse, Criminal, Evil Man, Horrific Crime, Innocence, jail, Texas News, Tragic, Yovahnis Roque

ORANGE (AP) — Police say a Southeast Texas man who used a hammer to kill his 2-year-old daughter is being held on $2 million bond after being arraigned on a capital murder charge.

(photo credit: Getty Images)

Orange police Capt. Robert Enmon says 26-year-old Yovahnis Roque was arraigned Wednesday. Roque was arrested Tuesday after the discovery of his slain daughter in their home. Enmon says she was killed in her bedroom with a hammer.

Enmon said it was the most horrific crime he has dealt with in his 29-year career, calling it “the crime scene of nightmares.”

Roque remained jailed Wednesday. Jail records didn’t list an attorney for him.

Orange is on the Texas-Louisiana border about 30 miles from the Gulf of Mexico.

 

 

 

