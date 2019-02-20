



American Airlines and their regional partners canceled 700 flights Wednesday due to a winter storm impacting operations in portions of the Northeast.

Meteorologists at the American Airlines Integrated Operations Center (IOC) in Fort Worth are closely monitoring the track of the storm.

The majority of the cancellations are on smaller, regional aircraft, according to the airline, which encouraged people to check the status of their flight on aa.com before departing for the airport.

AA2472 was cancelled due to weather. We're sorry for the wait tonight. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) February 20, 2019

The travel alert covers 11 airports in five states and allows customers whose travel plans are impacted by inclement weather to rebook without change fees.

Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com by retrieving their reservation, using our mobile app or by contacting American reservations at +1-800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada. Customers calling from outside the U.S. or Canada should check aa.com for our worldwide reservation phone numbers.

AA advised customers who booked through a travel agent to contact their agency directly.