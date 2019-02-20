GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A bomb squad had to be called out after a police standoff in Grapevine as officers tried to serve a narcotics warrant.

The warrant was being served at a home in the 4700 block of Brenton Oaks near Ashcroft Drive at around 8:15 a.m. A short standoff ensued.

Police said a bomb squad was called after officers spotted a possible hand grenade inside the home. The object in question was found to not be a grenade.

According to police, at least three suspects were taken into custody. A heavy police presence is expected in the area as the investigation continues.

There have been no reports of injuries to law enforcement.