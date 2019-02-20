  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

LOS ANGELES (CBS NEWS) – Netflix apparently really loves green eggs and ham. The streaming service released a trailer for a 13-episode animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ beloved book, “Green Eggs and Ham.” The series, produced by Ellen DeGeneres, will debut this fall — and it features the voices of a star-studded cast.

Adam Devine will be the voice of Sam I Am and Michael Douglas will be the voice of Guy Am I.

