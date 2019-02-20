



– The John Peter Smith Hospital nurse who was seriously injured during an elevator malfunction at the hospital last month is doing better, but still has a long way to go.

Nurse Carren Stratford’s attorney Kern Lewis told CBS 11, Stratford was moved from ICU to Step Down Unit where she will be able to receive more therapy.

“She has limited communication availability but she is aware her family is next to her… They believe she will need lots of therapy to recover, but she is a fighter,” said Lewis.

Stratford, 56, was crushed between the 10th and 11th floors by an elevator at JPS on January 20.

JPS Hospital said was stepping onto elevator 29 when it started moving before she was completely inside it.

Since the accident, Stratford has been hospitalized at JPS suffering brain damage, seizures, internal injuries and undergoing multiple surgeries.

A CBS 11 investigation last week revealed at least 51 times in the past year when people were trapped in elevators at JPS Hospital.