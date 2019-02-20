  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

MURPHY (CBSDFW.COM) – A McMillen High School student is in the hospital after the School Resource Officer (SRO) found him/her in distress in the school bathroom.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the school. A student told the SRO about their classmate who was in trouble. The SRO immediately found the student and administered CPR.

McMillen High School (photo credit) Chopper 11

Emergency services arrived and transported the student to the hospital.

The parents were notified and school and district officials are working closely with the Murphy Police Department as they investigate.

The incident involved a single student and no weapons, according to the school.

This is a developing story please click back for updates.

