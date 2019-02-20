



Arlington Police tweeted Wednesday afternoon, “Remember this bank robbery suspect? Well now she’s behind bars, along with her accomplice. Great work by the @FBI, the APD and the @fortworthpd resulted in the arrest of Alexis Young and Webster Johnson. They were arrested yesterday for the Compass Bank robbery in Arlington.”

Specifically, Arlington Police said the woman robbed a BBVA Compass bank in the 5900 block of South Cooper near West Sublett Road.

She gave the teller a note demanding money and claimed to have a gun. She got money and took off.