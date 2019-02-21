



– In a private ceremony Thursday, the Dallas Police Department unveiled portraits for the four Dallas Police officers killed in the downtown ambush on July 7, 2016.

The portraits are of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Lorne Ahrens (#8193, Service Dates: 1/25/02-7/8/16), Dallas Police Sergeant Michael Smith (#6141, Service Dates: 9/28/80-7/7/16), Dallas Police Officer Michael Krol (#9217, Service Dates: 9/5/07-7/7/16), and Dallas Police Officer Patricio Zamarripa (#10112, Service Dates: 7/20/10-7/7/16), “all who heroically sacrificed their lives on July 7, 2016,” the police department said.

Families of the fallen officers joined members of the Dallas Police Department for the ceremony.

Prior to unveiling the portraits, the Dallas Police honor guard presented the colors and words of remembrance were shared by Major Paul Junger and Sergeant Ivan Gunter. Both have been recognized for their bravery on July 7. Major Junger received a Medal of Honor and Sergeant Gunter received a Medal of Valor.

The portraits will be hung at the Dallas Police Academy in its Hallway of Heroes.

The Dallas Police Department began honoring its fallen officers with portraits in 1986.

Texas artist James R. Spurlock has painted more than sixty of the portraits, including those unveiled Thursday.