(CBS 11) – This morning as I was driving into work, I heard Mike Kelly (who was filling in for morning man Phlash Phelps) on SIRIUS XM 60s On 6 say that the musical group, The Zombies, is being inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this year. Personally, I was delighted to hear this and could not agree more!

The Zombies were a part of the 1960s “British Invasion” of American pop music and culture. Originally, from Hertfordshire, England, this rock quintet consisted of Rod Argent (keyboards), Colin Blunstone (vocals), Paul Atkinson (guitar), Chris White (bass) and Hugh Grundy (drums). Argent later formed another group in 1969, using his last name. They only had one hit on the American Top 40 chart in 1972, “Hole Your Head Up” but it hit #5!

From 1964-1969, they charted three songs on the American Billboard Top 40, all in the Top 10. Their most successful song was their debut hit, “She’s Not There.”

The song was recorded on June 12, 1964 and released on July 24 that year. It was #12 on the UK Singles chart but #2, both in the U.S., Canada and New Zealand. Written by Argent on the Parrot Record label and running 2:25, the lyrics go like this:

Well, no one told me about her

The way she lied

Well, no one told me about her

How many people cried

But it’s too late to say you’re sorry

How would I know, why should I care?

Please don’t bother trying to find her

She’s not there

Well, let me tell you ’bout the way she looked

The way she acts and the color of her hair

Her voice was soft and cool, her eyes were clear and bright

But she’s not there

The group Santana released this song too in 1977, hitting #27 in the U.S. The song was also used in the soundtrack of the 1996 movie, “The Long Kiss Goodbye.”

You can hear this song on SIIRUS XM 60s On 6. Congratulations to Rod Argent and his group for a job well done!