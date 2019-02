FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman told police she was sexually assaulted by a man in the 2000 block of East Myrtle in southeast Fort Worth Thursday.

She described her attacker to police as a bald, black male. Additionally, the victim told police the assault happened in the sleeping quarters of the man’s gray semi-trailer/cab .

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police said the suspect had weapons.

Their search for him continues.