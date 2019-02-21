



The elevator company responsible for the elevators at John Peter Smith Hospital, ThyssenKrupp, sent a cease-and-desist letter to the trauma center just days before an accident that left a nurse critically injured.

That letter warned about the dangers of JPS maintenance workers making repairs or resetting the elevators themselves and urged them not to.

“An elevator is a complicated piece of equipment and, as such, elevator-related repairs performed by untrained individuals can put the safety of these maintenance personnel and the riding public at risk,” the letter states.

The elevator company reminded the hospital that they consider it “solely liable for any incident including personal injury or property damage (including damage to the elevator system itself) resulting from or related in any way to any work performed on these elevators by anyone other than a thyssenKrupp elevator technician and that thyssenKrupp elevator. Finally, should this practice continue, you will leave us no choice but to evaluate our options under the parties’ agreement and the law.”

Nurse Carren Stratford, 56, was crushed between the 10th and 11th floors by an elevator at JPS on January 20. She’s recovering, but still has a long way to go.

Stratford’s attorney Kern Lewis said on Wednesday, she was moved from ICU to a Step Down Unit where she will receive more therapy.

“She has limited communication availability but she is aware her family is next to her. They believe she will need lots of therapy to recover, but she is a fighter,” said Lewis.

Since the accident, Stratford has suffered brain damage, seizures, internal injuries and has undergone multiple surgeries.

A CBS 11 News investigation last week revealed at least 51 times in the past year when people were trapped in elevators at JPS Hospital.