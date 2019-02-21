



Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer. The only cure is a bone marrow donation. Yet, 70 percent of patients do not have a fully matched donor in their family. They depend on Be The Match to find an unrelated donor.

The Be The Match Registry is the world’s largest and most diverse donor registry. But, they need more young people of diverse racial and ethnic heritage to help patients searching for a match. Learn how to become a match here.

You can also text “childrens” to 61474 for more information.