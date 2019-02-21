KILLEEN (CBSDFW.COM) — The public is invited to attend the Unaccompanied Veteran burial for Specialist Hugh Gary Bryan, a United States SP5 Army Veteran on February 27 at 11 a.m.

Specialist Bryan is not expected to have anyone attend his funeral, as no next-of-kin could be contacted.

Thus, the community is urged to attend his service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen to honor Bryan’s life and service.

Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery staff has coordinated with the Fort Hood Casualty Office to ensure that Specialist Bryan will receive full military honors. If no next-of-kin presents themselves at the ceremony, the On-Site Representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on Bryan’s behalf.

The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local community and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure that no Veteran is ever left behind.