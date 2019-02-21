Filed Under:a United States SP5 Army Veteran, honors, Military, RIP, Specialist Hugh Gary Bryan, USA

KILLEEN (CBSDFW.COM) — The public is invited to attend the Unaccompanied Veteran burial for Specialist Hugh Gary Bryan, a United States SP5 Army Veteran on February 27 at 11 a.m.

Specialist Bryan is not expected to have anyone attend his funeral, as no next-of-kin could be contacted.

Thus, the community is urged to attend his service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen to honor Bryan’s life and service.

Open to the public, an Unaccompanied Veteran burial for Specialist Hugh Gary Bryan, a United States SP5 Army Veteran is set for February 27 at 11 a.m. (graphic credit: Texas General Land Office)

Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery staff has coordinated with the Fort Hood Casualty Office to ensure that Specialist Bryan will receive full military honors. If no next-of-kin presents themselves at the ceremony, the On-Site Representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on Bryan’s behalf.

The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local community and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure that no Veteran is ever left behind.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s