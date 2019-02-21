RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Richardson residents and the owner of a popular restaurant say they can hardly wait for a planned makeover for downtown.

This week, the city council received an update on its previously approved $21 million Main Street improvement project, which extends from Central Expressway east to Abrams Road.

Construction is set to begin in July.

Hoss Taher, who has owned Del’s Charcoal Burgers for 16 years said, “I’m extremely excited, yes because we need this development to come to downtown Richardson.”

In addition to the green space, the city will plant trees, put in wider sidewalks, benches and new street lighting.

It will also make the area more friendly to pedestrians and bicycle riders, and improve the intersection of Main Street and Greenville Avenue.

The city is already in the process of building a new public safety campus for its police headquarters and fire administration along Greenville.

Richardson residents Shannon Rippy and Cara Hilt were walking home along Main Street Thursday and told CBS 11 a lot of people are talking about the project.

“It definitely is. Our neighbors, they’ve talked about it as well. It’ll be exciting to see,” said Rippy.

“By opening it up, it’ll be much friendlier for people, just being outside and walking to the area,” added Hilt.

As for Taher, he said he is hoping the revitalization will bring new customers to his and other businesses.

“It’s going to be good for everybody. Not only me, for all the merchants,” he said.

Construction should be completed by the fall of next year.