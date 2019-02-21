



– A new bill in the Texas Legislature aims to crack down on fraudulent roofers, making it easier for consumers to vet who is working on their home.

Fort Worth State Representative Giovanni Capriglione filed the bill this week that would require roofing contractors to register with the state.

If the bill becomes law, it would create a public database that lists the name, address, phone number and insurance coverage for roofers as well as any disciplinary actions the contractors may be facing.

Roofers could also face administrative and criminal penalties.

Each roofer would need to pay an application fee of no more than $250.

Texas is the only gulf state without consumer protections for roofing victims.

Previous attempts to regulate the roofing industry in Texas have died in the legislature during the past ten years.

