



The affidavit says an officer’s body camera captured 26-year-old Yovahnis Roque confessing Tuesday in the death of his child in a home in the southeast Texas city of Orange, about 30 mile east of Beaumont.

Police say the toddler’s body was found in a closet.

In court Wednesday, a judge was explaining the charges against Roque when the suspect blurted out: “The government made me do it.”

Roque and the baby lived with Roque’s mother, who found the body.

Roque previously lived in Florida. A television station in Miami-Dade County reports the child was weeks old when her mother was struck and killed by an impaired driver.

Roque is charged with capital murder and is being held on a $2 million bond.

