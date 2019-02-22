



– Happy days are here for a person in Fort Worth who won the top $5 million prize on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket.

The 200X The Cash ticket was purchased at the Eagle Mountain Trading Post, on Boat Club Road.

Lottery officials say the win is the second of three top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in the game. In all, the 200X The Cash game offers more than $140 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.33.

North Texas’ newest millionaire has elected to remain anonymous.