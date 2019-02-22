Filed Under:Fort Worth, Lottery, Lottery Commission, lottery jackpot, Lottery Ticket, lottery winner, Scratch Off, scratch off tickets, Texas Lottery


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Happy days are here for a person in Fort Worth who won the top $5 million prize on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket.

The 200X The Cash ticket was purchased at the Eagle Mountain Trading Post, on Boat Club Road.

(credit: Texas Lottery)

Lottery officials say the win is the second of three top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in the game. In all, the 200X The Cash game offers more than $140 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.33.

North Texas’ newest millionaire has elected to remain anonymous.

