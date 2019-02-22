DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Frustration and delays after a computer issue grounded Southwest Airlines at some airports early Friday morning.

Customers began complaining on Twitter about cancellations, delays and not being able to book flights or get certain information online.

Hi there, Eric. We're truly sorry for the delays this morning. Our Network Operations Control Team is aware of the issue and are working diligently to get you on your way as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this. -Rocky — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 22, 2019

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an alert about the problem and spokesman Lynn Lunsford sent the following statement to CBS 11 News around 6:30 a.m. —

“According to my information, the company briefly had some issues with a computer system that automatically uploads flight plans to the FAA. The situation was resolved about an hour ago.”

Officials at Dallas Love Field Airport said they had no planes operating when the “network operations” computer issue occurred so travel at the airport was not affected.

This morning’s technical problem is just one in a string of issues for the Dallas-based carrier. Over the last few days Southwest has been forced to cancel hundreds of flights either because of a maintenance “operations emergency” that the airline declared or winter weather happening across the country.